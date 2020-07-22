Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.45.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

