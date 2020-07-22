Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-0.68 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.68 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,698. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

