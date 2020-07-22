Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.