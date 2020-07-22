General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. General Dynamics has set its FY20 guidance at $11.30-11.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Dynamics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GD opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

