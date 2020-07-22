Watford (WTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. On average, analysts expect Watford to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Watford has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

