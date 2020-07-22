Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRT opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

