Independence Realty Trust (IRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRT opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.13. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Earnings History for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hess Midstream Partners to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Hess Midstream Partners to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Independence Realty Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Independence Realty Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kraton Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kraton Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton
Pure Wafer Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Pure Wafer Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group
Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report