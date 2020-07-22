Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KRA opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Kraton has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $590.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.14.
About Kraton
Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.
