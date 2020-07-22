Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kraton to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kraton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRA opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Kraton has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $590.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRA. UBS Group increased their target price on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

