Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 171.75 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.33. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 319 ($3.93).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

