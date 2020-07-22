Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Pure Wafer has a 52 week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.62).
About Pure Wafer
