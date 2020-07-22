Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 49 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 94.71 ($1.17).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 50.45 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.90. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50.04 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $277.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.67.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

