Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of KGH opened at GBX 425 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 499.10 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.20.
Knights Group Company Profile
