Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 425 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 499.10 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.20.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

