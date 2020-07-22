Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.14) target price (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($15.26)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.35) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,170 ($14.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,273.90 ($15.68).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.31) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.87.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hess Midstream Partners to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Hess Midstream Partners to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Independence Realty Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Independence Realty Trust to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kraton Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kraton Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Wincanton
Pure Wafer Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Pure Wafer Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group
Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stagecoach Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report