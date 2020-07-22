Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 887.14 ($10.92).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($12.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,045.50 ($12.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 928.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.08.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

