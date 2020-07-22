Barclays Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $390.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

