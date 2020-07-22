O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $475.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.74.

ORLY opened at $446.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

