FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Lifted by Analyst

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Sunday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.80.

CAS opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.89. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 22.51.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total transaction of C$408,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 150,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$2,101,469.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,907,891.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.