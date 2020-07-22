Credit Suisse Group Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $290.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $252.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. Amgen has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $558,667 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.