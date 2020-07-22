AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $105,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,916.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,888,000 after acquiring an additional 254,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AlarmCom by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 10.2% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,928,000 after buying an additional 163,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

