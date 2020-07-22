Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

