BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

SPG stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

