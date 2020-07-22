BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.
SPG stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
