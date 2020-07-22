Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

