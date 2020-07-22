Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NYSE:REG opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

