Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

