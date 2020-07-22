Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.
NYSE:PSA opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
