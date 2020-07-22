Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $186.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.