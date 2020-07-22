ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $627.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

