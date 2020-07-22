Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix (NYSEMKT:API) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on API. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Advanced Photonix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Advanced Photonix Company Profile
