Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

RUN stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 433.11 and a beta of 1.42. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,627,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 177.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 497,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

