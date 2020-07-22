Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 478,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

