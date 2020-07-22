Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.