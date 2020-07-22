Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.
EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.
EXR opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72.
In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.