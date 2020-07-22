Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

BRX stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 599,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

