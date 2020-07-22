Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

