Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $100.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.