Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.40.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

