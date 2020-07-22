AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

