Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.14.
CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 617,251 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,094,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
