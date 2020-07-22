Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.
LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th.
In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Liberty Global stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.48.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
