Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377 in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 79,783 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 94.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 170.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

