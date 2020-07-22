Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.33 ($38.57).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($37.64) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.10 ($34.94) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.65. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

