Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.13 ($6.89).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of DBK stock opened at €8.50 ($9.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a one year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.42.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

