Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler raised Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $142.31.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

