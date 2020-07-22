Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.49.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

