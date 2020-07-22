Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,884,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.24. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

