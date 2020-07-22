Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 million, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 2,909.45%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

