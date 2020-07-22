Zacks: Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.13 Million

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post sales of $240.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.70 million. Propetro reported sales of $529.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.93 million to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $462.32 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.94 million. Propetro had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Propetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

