Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sector Perform

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCC has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $90.30.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

