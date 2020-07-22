GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a report on Friday, June 12th.

GETINGE AB/ADR stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.74. GETINGE AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $625.02 million during the quarter. GETINGE AB/ADR had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.48%.

About GETINGE AB/ADR

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

