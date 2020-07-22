ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.80.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

