F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $154.74 and last traded at $154.46, with a volume of 14365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.37.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.15.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $94,960,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after buying an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,132 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 128,284 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

