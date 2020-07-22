Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $33.36. Petmed Express shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 79,535 shares traded.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 99.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 2,152.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

