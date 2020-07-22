Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 80,300 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.52% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

