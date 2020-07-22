Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.65. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 49,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

